Russia exported over 60 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance

According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), since the beginning of the season-2017/18 (July 1) and as of June 26, 2018, the exports of Russian grains, oilseeds and its by-products (including movements at the territory of the Customs Union countries) reached 60.2 mln tonnes, an increase of 45% (or 18.6 mln tonnes) compared with the same period last season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on June 27.

In the reporting period, 10 major products formed the large-scale share of shipments — 96%, or 57.9 mln tonnes. In particular, in the reporting period wheat was the most popular on foreign markets, and its exports totaled 40.7 mln tonnes, up 50% compared with the same period in 2016/17 MY. Barley volumes almost doubled — 6 mln tonnes, and corn volumes increased by 13%, to 5.8 mln tonnes.

Also, in the reporting period Russia doubled the exports of peas — to 1.4 mln tonnes, as well as soybeans — 1 mln tonnes. The exports of rapeseed increased in 5 times, to 340 thsd tonnes, wheat flour — up 47%, to 262 thsd tonnes, and wheat bran — up 6%, to 861 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the supplies of sunflower meal reduced by 14%, to 1 mln tonnes, and flaxseed — also down 16%, to 492 thsd tonnes.

Generally, in the current season the number of countries-importers of Russian grains and oilseeds increased to 134, against 128 last season.

