10:00

On June 27, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 4 thsd tonnes wheat from the intervention fund

On June 27, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 4.59 thsd tonnes of wheat at the general sum of 33.386 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

3-grade wheat of the harvest-2009 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 4.18 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price at 7`329 RUR/t.

Also, NAMEX sold 405 tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 6`700 RUR/t.

On the reporting day, the commodity exchange did not sell other grain varieties.

