12:30

Ukraine: new record on the peas market in the season-2017/18 — APK-Inform

For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, the exports of peas from Ukraine totaled 794.3 thsd tonnes, up already 70% compared with the whole previous season (467.5 thsd tonnes). At the same time, the foreign supply rates still remained quite active, and according to the current figures, in June Ukraine will export nearly 55 thsd tonnes of the crop. Thus, in the whole season the export volumes will reach 847 thsd tonnes, which is an absolute record.

In 2017/18 MY, India (43%), Turkey (16%) and Pakistan (7%) were the main countries-importers of Ukrainian peas.

APK-Inform analysts estimated the general harvest of peas in Ukraine in 2018/19 MY at 1 mln tonnes, which will also form the high export potential at 700 thsd tonnes. The export potential somewhat decreased compared with the season-2017/18, due to the expected slight decline in the production, as well as lowering of peas carry-over stocks.

