Russia exported nearly 52 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of June 27, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled nearly 52 mln tonnes (exclusive of the supplies to the EAEU countries), an increase of 48% compared with the same period last season (35 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the export volumes of wheat reached 40.2 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 1.5 times), barley — 5.7 mln tonnes (up 2 times), corn — nearly 5.7 mln tonnes (up 14%), and other grain crops — 367 thsd tonnes (up 34%).

