On June 28, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 19 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On June 28, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 19.85 thsd tonnes of wheat at the general sum of 132.36 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 9.86 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price at 7`171 RUR/t.
Also, the fund sold 4.99 thsd tonnes of 4-grade of the harvest-2013 at 6`650 RUR/t, and the same volume of barley of the harvest-2013 at 5`700 RUR/t.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: government prolonged the current zero export duties on wheat for 2018/19 MY
12:50
-
Russia exported nearly 52 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
09:00
-
On June 27, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 4 thsd tonnes wheat from the intervention fund
Yesterday, 10:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to supply over 150 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil to China — expert
June 27, 17:10
-
Russia exported over 60 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
June 27, 13:50
-
Russia increased the production of crude and refined soybean oil
June 27, 11:00
-
On June 26, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 16 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
June 26, 16:50
-
For 11 months of 2017/18 MY, Russia decreased wheat flour production
June 26, 16:20