On June 28, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 19 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On June 28, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 19.85 thsd tonnes of wheat at the general sum of 132.36 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 9.86 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price at 7`171 RUR/t.

Also, the fund sold 4.99 thsd tonnes of 4-grade of the harvest-2013 at 6`650 RUR/t, and the same volume of barley of the harvest-2013 at 5`700 RUR/t.

