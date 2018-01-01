Agrinews

In January-April of 2018, Belarus imported a record volume of rapeseed

In January-April of 2018, the imports of rapeseed in Belarus broke a record for the reporting period, and reached 35.3 thsd tonnes, an increase of almost 4 times compared with the whole 2017, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

According to APK-Inform experts, the country managed to reach such significant growth rates, due to increasing of the production capacities in the country in the current season, including the launch of a new oilseed processing plant of the Group of Companies Sodrugestvo in Smorgon.

In the current year, Russia became the main supplier of rapeseed to Belarus, and covered almost 100% of the oilseed shipments.

