In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine to import over 16 thsd tonnes of buckwheat — APK-Inform
In the current season, the imports of buckwheat to Ukraine somewhat compensated the supply shortage. In particular, the market imported buckwheat of Russian origin, which have lower qualitative figures compared with the Ukrainian grain, but considerably better price level. It became a turning point in development of the price situation on the market of buckwheat and its by-products in Ukraine.
According to APK-Inform analysts, in the period of August-January of 2017/18 MY Ukraine imported 6.8 thsd tonnes of the Russian grain, up 12 times compared with the previous season, and up 2.6 thsd tonnes compared with the supplies of Kazakh buckwheat, which also increased in 5 times compared with the August-January period last season.
But taking into account the fact that last season Ukraine imported 65% of the supplies in 3 recent months of the marketing year (2.7 thsd tonnes only in May 2017), then to date the difference between 2016/17 and 2017/18 MY somewhat decreased. In August-May period of the season-2017/18, Russia increased the shipments of buckwheat to Ukraine in 2.4 times, and Kazakhstan — up 4.4 times. In the current season, the supplies from the EU were almost absent.
Generally, in August-June of 2017/18 MY Ukraine increased the imports of buckwheat in 2.6 times compared with the whole last season. In the current the season, the general volumes will exceed 16 thsd tonnes.
