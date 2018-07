Yesterday, 11:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 105

According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of June 22-28, 2018, the export volumes of grains from the Russian seaports reached...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.