In 2018, Russia increased the production of crude rapeseed oil
According to the official statistics figures, in January-May of 2018 Russia produced 184.7 thsd tonnes of crude rapeseed oil, an increase of 23 thsd tonnes (or 14%) compared with the results of the first 5 months in 2017. In addition, the figures broke a record for the reporting period in the whole contemporary history.
At the same time, in the reporting period the production of refined rapeseed oil in Russia totaled 4.6 thsd tonnes, down 11% compared with January-May of 2017.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In the fourth week of June, the Russian seaports decreased barley export volumes
Yesterday, 11:40
-
Russia: government prolonged the current zero export duties on wheat for 2018/19 MY
June 29, 12:50
-
On June 28, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 19 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
June 29, 10:10
-
Russia exported nearly 52 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
June 29, 09:00
-
On June 27, the National Mercantile Exchange sold over 4 thsd tonnes wheat from the intervention fund
June 28, 10:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia to supply over 150 thsd tonnes of crude sunflower oil to China — expert
June 27, 17:10
-
Russia exported over 60 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds — Centre for Grain Quality Assurance
June 27, 13:50
-
Russia increased the production of crude and refined soybean oil
June 27, 11:00