In 2018, Russia increased the production of crude rapeseed oil

According to the official statistics figures, in January-May of 2018 Russia produced 184.7 thsd tonnes of crude rapeseed oil, an increase of 23 thsd tonnes (or 14%) compared with the results of the first 5 months in 2017. In addition, the figures broke a record for the reporting period in the whole contemporary history.

At the same time, in the reporting period the production of refined rapeseed oil in Russia totaled 4.6 thsd tonnes, down 11% compared with January-May of 2017.

