In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine increased the exports of soybeans to the EU

In 2017/18 MY, the high demand of the EU became the major driver of the Ukrainian soybeans exports. In the reporting period, Ukraine supplied over 800 thsd tonnes of the oilseed on the market, an increase of 54% compared with the previous season, reported the oilseed market analyst at APK-Inform Agency, Julia Ivanitskaya.

According to her, in such terms the share of the EU in the shipment structure significantly increased (from 19% to 31%), and the rating of importers dramatically changed. It is worth noting that Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and Hungary were the main European countries of destination.

Generally, the TOP-10 of importers remained unchanged, with the exceptions of the United Arab Emirates, which stopped the purchases, and Switzerland, which increased its soybean imports in 10 times, drawing ahead of China.

In September-May, Turkey slightly increased its purchases — up 2% only, to 717 thsd tonnes, but moved to the 2nd position after the EU.

The exports to Belarus increased in 2.3 times — to 236 thsd tonnes, due to the similar increasing of the domestic processing rates. Also, Lebanon significantly increased the demand, and imported 155 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian soybeans, up 3.2 times compared with last season.

At the same time, Iran (down 38%), Egypt (down 48%), Israel (down almost 4 times), Tunisia (down 56%), China (down almost 8 times) reduced its purchasing volumes.

According to the USDA forecasts, in 2018/19 MY the European Union, Turkey, Egypt, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, and Pakistan will keep their upward trends in soybean import volumes.

