Yesterday, 17:30

Ukraine: domestic food consumption covers one fifth of wheat production — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine uses nearly one fifth of wheat production volumes for the food consumption needs. Taking into account the grain harvest results in recent years, and ability of agrarians to work in various meteorological conditions, in the current year the country will produce rather sufficient grain volumes for both consumption and exports, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Viktor Sheremeta on June 20.

According to him, Ukraine covers nearly one fifth of wheat production volumes for the domestic consumption, and the remaining volumes are exported. In future years, Ukraine plans to continue producing at least 60 mln tonnes of grains annually.

To date, agrarians are working out the sales market potential of the new harvest. V.Sheremeta advised to agrarians to use all advantages of the state support and take cheap loans for the autumn field works, while stocking grains until winter, when there is a traditional peak of selling prices. The authorities will compensate the interest rates on the loan to one and half of the National Bank discount rate, and agrarians will have to work with 1% only, and this figure will not change.

