Source: APK-Inform

In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine exported 39.4 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In 2017/18 MY, the general grain exports from Ukraine totaled 39.4 mln tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 17.1 mln tonnes, barley — 4.2 mln tonnes, corn — 17.739 mln tonnes, and rye — 36.8 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting season the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 412.6 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, in 2016/17 MY Ukraine supplied a record volume of grains on foreign market — 43.8 mln tonnes.

