Nearly 20 Ukrainian producers of sunflower meal got qualified for the exports to China

The General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China (GACC) authorized 17 Ukrainian producers of sunflower meal to export their commodities to China, declared the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP) on July 2.

According to the announcement, the protocols on sanitary and phytosanitary requirements provided the whole required conditions and procedures for the imports of sunflower meal from Ukraine to China.

The reporting decision culminated in the process of long and fruitful negotiations between business and professional associations, as well as acknowledgment of the existing system of state control in the production of plant origin forages in Ukraine.

