In May 2018, Ukraine reduced the production of fat-and-oil products

According to APK-Inform estimations, in May 2018 Ukrainian companies reduced the production of crude sunflower oil to 500 thsd tonnes (down 2.5% compared with the previous month), refined sunflower oil — 58 thsd tonnes (down 10%), and crude soybean oil — 18.4 thsd tonnes (down 8.4%).

It is worth noting that in the reporting month the production of margarine products decreased to the minimum level for two recent seasons — 12.7 thsd tonnes (down 30% compared with April 2018). At the same time, the production of mayonnaise remained at the level of the previous month, and totaled 9.6 thsd tonnes.

