Yesterday, 18:00 Source: APK-Inform

Russia: grain exports exceeded the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture

According to preliminary figures, in 2017/18 MY the general grain exports from Russia exceeded the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation at 53 mln tonnes, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky.

To date, the Ministry still did not publish the export results for the season, but previously the officials forecasted that in the season-2017/18 the foreign supplies of grains will total nearly 53 mln tonnes, including 40 mln tonnes of wheat.

Rusagrotrans JSC estimated the exports in 2017/18 MY at nearly 53.2 mln tonnes, including almost 42 mln tonnes of wheat. But taking into account 1.4 mln tonnes of pulses, 355 thsd tonnes of flour in grain equivalent, and 980 thsd tonnes of the supplies to the Customs Union countries, then the general exports totaled nearly 56 mln tonnes, said I.Pavensky.

According to the expert, in 2018 the harvest of grain crops will reach nearly 115.7 mln tonnes, including 71.4 mln tonnes of wheat. Due to some decline of the harvest, in the current season the grain exports will total nearly 45-46 mln tonnes, including nearly 35 mln tonnes of wheat.

