Agrinews

10:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 121

In the season-2017/18, Ukraine exported over 40 mln tonnes of grains — SSUFSCP

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of July 3, 2018, Ukraine exported 44.3 mln tonnes of grain crops, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP).

In particular, in the reporting period Ukraine supplied nearly 17.7 mln tonnes of wheat on foreign markets (12 mln tonnes of milling wheat, and 5.8 mln tonnes of feed wheat), as well as 5.3 mln tonnes of barley, 20.5 mln tonnes of corn.

In addition, since the beginning of 2017/18 MY Ukraine also exported more than 4.8 mln tonnes of oilseed crops, including 2.1 mln tonnes of rapeseed and 2.7 mln tonnes of soybeans.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment