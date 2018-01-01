Agrinews

In January-April of 2018, Belarus significantly reduced the imports of sunflower oil

In January-April of 2018, Belarus reduced the imports of sunflower oil by more than 30% compared with the figures for the same period last year, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

For the first 4 months of 2018 the country imported nearly 28.8 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, against 42 thsd tonnes in the same period of 2017.

The growth rates of sunflower seed imports for further processing at Belarusian enterprises since the beginning of the current season, which increased the supply of sunflower oil from domestic companies-producers, became the main reason for reduction of the oil import volumes.

Also, in January-April of 2018 Russia (80% of the general imports) and Ukraine (20%) remained the main suppliers of sunflower oil to Belarus.

