In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine doubled the exports of peas
According to the recent statistics figures, in 2017/18 MY Ukraine exported 874.8 thsd tonnes of peas, an increase of 2 times compared with the previous season volumes.
India provided the major growth indicator, due to increasing of the supplies to the country by 208.8 thsd tonnes — to 376.4 thsd tonnes, which consolidated its leadership position. Turkey moved to the second position, which increased the purchases of Ukrainian peas by 75 thsd tonnes — to 132.6 thsd tonnes; while Pakistan took the third position, due to reduction of the purchases by 15.5 thsd tonnes — to 60 thsd tonnes.
