Ukraine harvested nearly 5 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of July 4, agrarians of 19 Ukrainian oblasts harvested 4.7 mln tonnes of grain crops, with the average yield at 2.93 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, agrarians harvested 2.58 mln tonnes of winter wheat, with the yield of 2.92 t/ha; 2.2 thsd tonnes of spring wheat, with the yield of 2.82 t/ha; 1.9 mln tonnes of winter barley, with the yield of 3.26 t/ha; 70.3 thsd tonnes of spring barley, with the yield of 1.91 t/ha; and 124.4 thsd tonnes of peas, with the yield of 1.35 t/ha.
In addition, 17 oblasts still continued harvesting winter rapeseed. Agrarians harvested 505 thsd tonnes throughout 251 thsd ha (25% of the forecast), with the yield of 2.02 t/ha.
