Ukraine: agrarians of southern oblasts informed about reduction of winter rapeseed yield

According to the monitoring data by APK-Inform experts, many agrarians of southern oblasts of Ukraine informed about some reduction of the average yield of winter rapeseed in 2018, compared with the last year figures.

So, Odessa, Kherson and Zaporizhia oblasts reported that the oilseed yield decreased by 5-15%, and totaled nearly 1.6-2.2 t/ha. At the same time, agrarians of Mykolaiv oblast usually declared the yield at the last year level. In some cases, respondents of the oblast a growth in rapeseed yield to 1.8-2.4 t/ha.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine, as of July 3 agrarians harvested winter rapeseed in Odessa oblast throughout 82.6 thsd ha, Kherson oblast — 48.3 thsd ha, Mykolaiv oblast — 20.2 thsd ha, and Zaporizhia oblast — 14.4 thsd ha.

