In a new season, Ukraine already exported 30 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, as of July 4, the general grain exports from Ukraine already reached 30 thsd tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the supplies of wheat totaled 5 thsd tonnes, barley — 6 thsd tonnes, and corn — 19 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 0.1 thsd tonnes.
