Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of grain exports in the season-2018/19 to 45 mln tonnes

In the current season, the general grain exports from Russia will reach 45 mln tonnes, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev on July 4.

Despite the difficult weather conditions, the officials forecasted the harvest volumes at nearly 100 mln tonnes, which will completely cover the domestic consumption, as well as the exports at nearly 45 mln tonnes, taking into account the carry-over stocks from last year, he said.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Gordeyev stressed that the agricultural industry reached a new stage of development.

According to him, the agricultural business has to reach a new level of quality, through development of deep processing of agricultural products. The industry has to improve food qualitative figures by setting the responsibility of the producer to the buyer. By 2024, the export volumes will almost double — from 20 bln USD to 45 bln USD, which will require the system work and integrated approach. In such terms, the task of import substitution transforms into a strategic task of the foreign trade development.

