In 2017/18 MY, Ukraine broke a record in rye exports
According to the recent statistics figures, in 2017/18 MY Ukraine supplied 38.5 thsd tonnes of rye on foreign markets, up 3.3 times compared with the previous MY, which became a record index for 4 recent seasons.
Poland demonstrated the largest growth rates in Ukrainian rye imports, and increased the purchases by 18.2 thsd tonnes — to 19.4 thsd tonnes. In the reporting season, it became the single country, which received monthly deliveries of the grain. The following countries in the rating of leaders did not import the grain from Ukraine in 2016/17 MY: Tunisia (6.1 thsd tonnes in the season-2017/18), Israel (4.6 thsd tonnes), and Spain (4.6 thsd tonnes). We should particularly note Switzerland, which last season imported nearly 400 tonnes of organic rye from Ukraine.
