Russia: thirty largest exporters supplied almost 80% of the general grain exports on foreign markets — experts

According to preliminary estimations, in the season-2017/18 the general grain exports from Russia broke a record and totaled 53.3 mln tonnes, informed the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC on July 4. At the same time, 30 largest Russian companies-exporters supplied 78% of the general grain exports in July-May of 2018.

According to the announcement, the leader of the rating did not change. Trading house Reef remained the leader for four recent seasons. The company increased its shipments by nearly 61% compared with the same period in the season-2016/17 — to 6.7 mln tonnes, or almost 13.5% of the general Russian exports.

Traditionally, Glencore took the second position, and increased its exports by 62.7% — to 5.04 mln tonnes. The company's share totaled nearly 10%. Aston moved to the third position from the fourth one in 2016/17 MY. The export volumes grew by 45% — to 3.2 mln tonnes. Cargill took the fourth position. The foreign shipments reduced by 4.5% — to 2.57 mln tonnes. Louis Dreyfus took the final position in the TOP-5: 2.3 mln tonnes, or up 34.1% compared with the previous year volumes.

