Russia: port of Rostov-on-Don doubled grain shipment volumes
In January-June of 2018, JSC Rostov Seaport shipped 4.425 mln tonnes of grain cargoes, an increase of 2 times compared with the same period last year, declared the port press-office.
Also, in January-June the general cargo turnover of JSC Rostov Seaport totaled 10.057 mln tonnes, up 19% compared with the same period last year.
According to the Harbour Master’s office, the share of loading in the general cargo turnover reached 74.3%, or 7.468 mln tonnes, up 28% compared with last year.
