Agrinews

14:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 97

Japan is a priority export market for Ukrainian agricultural products — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Japan is one of the most priority markets to expand sales of Ukrainian agrarian and food products, declared the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine for European Integration, Olga Trofimtseva on June 20.

Japan is a highly interesting market for Ukrainian companies-producers and exporters, not only in terms of sales of the raw materials, but also development of the exports of processed and finished food products, especially in such market niches as organic food, she said.

According to the Deputy Minister, in 2017 the bilateral turnover of commodities in the agrarian and food sectors between Ukraine and Japan totaled 89.2 mln USD, including 85.8 mln USD of the exports of Ukrainian products. In particular, grain exports totaled 19 mln USD, condensed milk — 900 thsd USD, residues and waste from the food industries — 500 thsd USD. At the same time, Ukraine plans to extend the range of Ukrainian goods supplied on the Japanese market.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment