Agrinews

17:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 73

In September-June, Ukraine reduced the exports of flaxseed

According to recent statistics figures, for 10 months of 2017/18 MY (September-June) Ukraine exported 21.3 thsd tonnes of flaxseed, down 63% compared with the same period last season, which became the minimum result for 10-month periods of 4 previous seasons.

Vietnam (down 19.8 thsd tonnes, to 7.8 thsd tonnes) and Poland (down 7.2 thsd tonnes, to 2.5 thsd tonnes) demonstrated the greatest decline in purchases y-o-y. At the same time, Poland still continued its monthly purchases, but Vietnam stopped importing the Ukrainian oilseed since February 2018.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment