Agrinews

12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 64

Ukraine: raw materials cover 84% of the food exports — expert

Supplies of raw materials form nearly 84% of the export structure of Ukrainian food products, and finished products — 16% only, declared the Chairman at the Ukrainian Food Export Board (UFEB), Bogdan Shapoval on July 6.

According to him, Ukraine is the major country-exporter of food in the world, but raw materials form 84% of the supplies, including some types of vegetable oils. According to various estimations, finished products formed 15-16% only. These value-added products create new jobs in Ukraine.

As for the role of Ukraine in the global food security system within frames of the World Food Programme (WFP), B.Shapoval noted that Ukraine can help to achieve Zero Hunger, not as the exporter of raw materials, but as the supplier of finished high-quality and budget-friendly products.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment