In 2017/18 MY, Russia imported 3.9 mln tonnes of major agricultural crops

According to regional divisions of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor), in 2017/18 MY Russia imported 3.9 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds and its by-products (including the supplies from the Customs Union countries), a decrease of 7% (311.2 thsd tonnes) compared with the previous season, reported the Federal State-Funded Institution "Federal Centre of Quality and Safety Assurance for Grain and Grain products" on July 6.

The supplies of 10 major crops formed the main share of the reporting import volumes (94%), and as of the reporting date the figures reached 3.6 mln tonnes. Soybeans became the most high-demand crop on the Russian market, which purchases in 2017/18 MY totaled 2.2 mln tonnes (58% of the general imports), up 0.4% compared with the previous season. Wheat took the second position in the rating, and the imports increased by 6%, to 661 thsd tonnes. Also, rice grits took the third position in the structure of imports, which volumes increased to 219 thsd tonnes, up 13%.

Despite the observed reduction of the import volumes, the number of suppliers of the reporting products to Russia increased to 74 countries, against 71 ones in 2016/17 MY. In the reporting season, the TOP-3 of leading suppliers included Brazil — 1.1 mln tonnes (29% of the general volumes), including 1 mln tonnes of soybeans; Paraguay — 1 mln tonnes of soybeans (27%); and Kazakhstan — 620 thsd tonnes (16%), including 472 thsd tonnes of wheat.

At the same time, in 2017/18 MY Ukraine significantly increased its shipments — up 26%, to 272 thsd tonnes. In particular, the shipments of Ukrainian wheat almost doubled, to 188 thsd tonnes. Generally, the supplies of Ukrainian agricultural crops covered 7% of the general imports of the products to Russia, which moved the country to the 4th position in the rating of TOP suppliers.

