Yesterday, 17:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 127

In 2017/18 MY, Russia exported 52.4 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

In 2017/18 MY, the general exports of grains from Russia reached 52.422 mln tonnes, an increase of 47% compared with the previous season (35.597 mln tonnes), informed the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on July 9, referring to recent data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 40.499 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 1.5 times), barley — 5.822 mln tonnes (up 2 times), and corn – 5.775 mln tonnes (up 11%).

