Agrinews

Yesterday, 18:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 131

For the first 4 days of 2018/19 MY, Russia exported over 200 thsd tonnes of grains

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of July 4, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 215 thsd tonnes (exclusive of the supplies to the EAEU countries), an increase of 41% compared with the same period last season (152 thsd tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 70 thsd tonnes from the general export volumes (up 1.6 times), barley — 110 thsd tonnes (up 6.3 times), corn — 33 thsd tonnes (down 1.6 times), and other grain crops — 2.1 thsd tonnes (up 44%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment