For the first 4 days of 2018/19 MY, Russia exported over 200 thsd tonnes of grains
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of July 4, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 215 thsd tonnes (exclusive of the supplies to the EAEU countries), an increase of 41% compared with the same period last season (152 thsd tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 70 thsd tonnes from the general export volumes (up 1.6 times), barley — 110 thsd tonnes (up 6.3 times), corn — 33 thsd tonnes (down 1.6 times), and other grain crops — 2.1 thsd tonnes (up 44%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia exported 52.4 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 17:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia imported 3.9 mln tonnes of major agricultural crops
Yesterday, 13:50
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture may revise the forecast for grain harvest in 2018
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Russia: port of Rostov-on-Don doubled grain shipment volumes
July 6, 14:00
-
Russia harvested nearly 16 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 6, 09:50
-
Russia: thirty largest exporters supplied almost 80% of the general grain exports on foreign markets — experts
July 5, 17:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of grain exports in the season-2018/19 to 45 mln tonnes
July 5, 13:20
-
Russia: grain exports exceeded the forecast of the Ministry of Agriculture
July 3, 18:00