In the first week of July, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of June 29 - July 5, 2018, the export volumes of grains from the Russian seaports reached...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest no more than 114 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
17:00
-
In January-May of 2018, Russia exported over 17 mln tonnes of wheat — Federal Customs Service
14:00
-
Russia harvested over 19 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
13:00
-
For the first 4 days of 2018/19 MY, Russia exported over 200 thsd tonnes of grains
Yesterday, 18:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia exported 52.4 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 17:00
-
In 2017/18 MY, Russia imported 3.9 mln tonnes of major agricultural crops
Yesterday, 13:50
-
Russia: Ministry of Agriculture may revise the forecast for grain harvest in 2018
Yesterday, 10:00