In January-May of 2018, Russia exported over 17 mln tonnes of wheat — Federal Customs Service

In January-May of 2018, Russia exported 17.09 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 3.127 bln USD. The supplies increased by 69.6% compared with the same period in 2017 on a weight basis, and up 71.8% in monetary terms, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia on July 10.

Also, in the reporting period wheat import volumes to the country totaled 157.8 thsd tonnes (22.6 mln USD).

At the same time, for the first five months of 2018 Russia exported 955.3 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils at the general sum of 728.7 mln USD.

At the same time, in January-May the imports of barley totaled 6.4 thsd tonnes (1.1 mln USD), corn — 33.2 thsd tonnes (124.6 mln USD), soybeans — 917.9 thsd tonnes (416.6 mln USD), and palm oil — 412.1 thsd tonnes (308.9 mln USD). Also, Russia imported 13.7 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils.

