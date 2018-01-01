Agrinews

Ukraine: in January-May, the costs for agricultural production increased — State Statistics Service

In January-May period of 2018, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 13.6% compared with the same period of 2017, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.

In particular, the costs for production of plant growing commodities raised by 12.4% compared with January-May of 2017, and animal commodities — up 16.9%.

According to the statistics figures, in May 2018 the costs for production of agricultural commodities increased by 0.8% compared with the previous month, including the figures for plant growing commodities — up 0.8%, and animal commodities — up 0.9%.

Also, the cost indices for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 14.4% compared with the figures in the first five months of 2017.

