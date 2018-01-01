Ukraine: in January-May, the costs for agricultural production increased — State Statistics Service
In January-May period of 2018, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 13.6% compared with the same period of 2017, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
In particular, the costs for production of plant growing commodities raised by 12.4% compared with January-May of 2017, and animal commodities — up 16.9%.
According to the statistics figures, in May 2018 the costs for production of agricultural commodities increased by 0.8% compared with the previous month, including the figures for plant growing commodities — up 0.8%, and animal commodities — up 0.9%.
Also, the cost indices for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 14.4% compared with the figures in the first five months of 2017.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in the first week of July, the seaports increased grain export shipments
11:20
-
Ukraine started harvesting rye and oats — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
10:00
-
Ukraine: raw materials cover 84% of the food exports — expert
Yesterday, 12:00
-
In September-June, Ukraine reduced the exports of flaxseed
July 6, 17:40
-
Ukraine harvested over 6 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 6, 17:00
-
Japan is a priority export market for Ukrainian agricultural products — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 6, 14:50
-
Ukraine: soybean meal prices in the ports significantly decreased
July 6, 12:30
-
Ukraine: rapeseed prices in the ports increased
July 6, 11:00