Agrinews

Yesterday, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 232

In July 2018, Russia to export 2.7 mln tonnes of grains — Rusagrotrans

In the first month of 2018/19 MY, Russia can export nearly 2.6-2.7 mln tonnes of grains, which will meet the level of July 2017 (2.7 mln tonnes), declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on July 10.

According to the expert, the forecast is based on the announced shipment volumes from the deep-sea ports, as well as more active rates of the harvesting campaign compared with last year, and relatively high carry-over stocks of grain crops.

In particular, in July 2018 the exports of wheat will total 1.6-1.7 mln tonnes, against 1.6 mln tonnes in the same month last year, said I.Pavensky.

Also, Rusagrotrans forecasted that in 2017/18 MY Russia exported nearly 53.2 mln tonnes of grains, including 40.92 mln tonnes of wheat, 6.07 mln tonnes of barley, and 5.88 mln tonnes of corn.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment