Russia: in January-May, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
In January-May of 2018, the grain shipment volumes by enterprises of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (NCSP Group) totaled 5.432 mln tonnes, an increase of 31.3% compared with the same period last year, or up 1.294 mln tonnes, declared the press-service of the company on July 10.
At the same time, the shipment volumes of chemical cargoes (including mineral fertilizers) lowered by 54.9% — to 161 thsd tonnes; liquid fertilizers (UAN — urea ammonium nitrate) — down 3.6%, to 327.1 thsd tonnes; vegetable oils — down 22.1%, to 176.1 thsd tonnes; and sugar — down 27.2%, to 110.1 thsd tonnes.
The Group operates two large-scale Russian ports — Port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast, and Port of Primorsk on the Baltic Sea, as well as Port of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad oblast.
