In January-June of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports increased grain exports

In January-May of 2018, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 820 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the general volume of 17.22 mln tonnes, against 11.2 mln tonnes in the same period of 2017, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on July 11.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes — 14.03 mln tonnes (8.15 mln tonnes).

In the reporting period, the seaports of the region supplied grain commodities to 53 countries, against 51 in the first half year of 2017.

