Ukraine already exported 555 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, as of July 11, the general grain exports from Ukraine already reached 555 thsd tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the supplies of wheat totaled 144 thsd tonnes, barley — 204 thsd tonnes, and corn — 207 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 0.8 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine started harvesting spring rapeseed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
14:00
-
Ukraine: in January-May, the costs for agricultural production increased — State Statistics Service
July 10, 15:00
-
Ukraine: in the first week of July, the seaports increased grain export shipments
July 10, 11:20
-
Ukraine started harvesting rye and oats — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 10, 10:00
-
Ukraine: raw materials cover 84% of the food exports — expert
July 9, 12:00
-
In September-June, Ukraine reduced the exports of flaxseed
July 6, 17:40
-
Ukraine harvested over 6 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 6, 17:00