13:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 65

Ukraine already exported 555 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, as of July 11, the general grain exports from Ukraine already reached 555 thsd tonnes, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the supplies of wheat totaled 144 thsd tonnes, barley — 204 thsd tonnes, and corn — 207 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 0.8 thsd tonnes.

