Kazakhstan: as of July 1, grain stocks totaled over 5 mln tonnes

As of July 1, 2018, the registered carry-over stocks of grains and pulses in Kazakhstan totaled 5.191 mln tonnes. In particular, peasant and farming households stored 417 thsd tonnes of grains, reported the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the general grain stocks — 4.584 mln tonnes, including 4.147 mln tonnes of milling wheat, 101 thsd tonnes of feed wheat, and 337 thsd tonnes of wheat for seeds.

Also, corn stocks totaled 28.87 thsd tonnes, rice — 23.84 thsd tonnes, barley — 306.38 thsd tonnes, rye — 9.65 thsd tonnes, oats — 64.6 thsd tonnes, buckwheat — 46.13 thsd tonnes, millet — 2.59 thsd tonnes, and mixture of spiked grain crops — 12.68 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, as of June 1 grain stocks in Kazakhstan totaled over 7 mln tonnes.

