In January-May, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Russia increased — Federal Customs Service

For the first 5 months of the current year, the foreign trade turnover between Russia and Ukraine totaled 5.838 bln USD in monetary terms, an increase of 28.7% compared with the same period last year, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

At the same time, in the reporting period the exports from Russia to Ukraine increased by 30.3% — to 3.269 bln USD, and the supplies of Ukrainian products to Russia — up 26.3%, to 2.209 bln USD.

For the first 5 months of 2018, the share of Ukraine in the general foreign trade turnover of Russia totaled 2.2%, against 2.1% in January-May of 2017.

