In 2018/19 MY, Russia to significantly reduce grain exports — RGU

In 2018/19 MY, the export volumes of Russian grains will decline by more than 14 mln tonnes compared with last season, and total nearly 40 mln tonnes, declared the President at the Russian Grain Union (RGU), Arkadiy Zlochevskiy on July 11.

Also, in the current season the RGU expects for a significant decline of wheat shipments from Russia. In the season-2018/19 wheat exports will total 30 mln tonnes, against 40.8 mln tonnes last season. The shipments will decrease, due to the expected reduction of the harvest volumes, the expert said.

The RGU forecasted that the harvest of grain crops in Russia in 2018 will decline to 114 mln tonnes, as opposed to 135.4 mln tonnes last year. At the same time, the final figures will depend on the agro-meteorological conditions in the crops vegetation period and harvesting works.

The drought will affect the harvesting campaign of grains. Also, in the current season Russian agrarians strongly lowered their performance figures of crops production, due to the lack of funds last year. The economic life was quite bad last season, and agrarians faced a deficit of money for all technological activities to fulfil and protect crops from all negative factors, added A.Zlochevskiy.

