In a new season, Ukraine supplied the first batches of wheat to the Middle East and North Africa — APK-Inform

According to the recent statistics figures, in the first ten days of 2018/19 MY the general exports of wheat and barley from Ukraine exceeded 210 thsd tonnes, including nearly 115 thsd tonnes of barley and 95 thsd tonnes of wheat.

In the reporting period, Ukraine shipped nearly one third (33%) of wheat volumes towards Yemen. Also, Israel purchased nearly 30% of the supplies, and Tunisia — 29%. At the same time, the leader of the Ukrainian grain imports of the previous season — Indonesia — did not purchase wheat in the reporting period.

In the market segment of barley, in the beginning of the season Saudi Arabia traditionally dominated, and purchased 89% of all export shipments of the grain from Ukraine.

