Russia exported over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of July 11, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 1.09 mln tonnes (without the supplies to the EAEU countries), an increase of 89% compared with the same period last season (576 thsd tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.

In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 676 thsd tonnes from the general export volumes (up 2.7 times), barley — 281 thsd tonnes (up 2.7 times), corn — 125 thsd tonnes (down 42%), and other grain crops — 7.4 thsd tonnes (up 6.5%).

