Russia exported over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of July 11, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled 1.09 mln tonnes (without the supplies to the EAEU countries), an increase of 89% compared with the same period last season (576 thsd tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 676 thsd tonnes from the general export volumes (up 2.7 times), barley — 281 thsd tonnes (up 2.7 times), corn — 125 thsd tonnes (down 42%), and other grain crops — 7.4 thsd tonnes (up 6.5%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: sunflower oil prices decreased in the ports
16:00
-
Russia: export prices for sunflower meal down
15:20
-
Russia harvested over 25 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
14:50
-
In 2018/19 MY, Russia to significantly reduce grain exports — RGU
12:00
-
In January-May, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Russia increased — Federal Customs Service
10:00
-
In January-June of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports increased grain exports
July 11, 15:00
-
Russia: in January-May, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
July 11, 13:00
-
In July 2018, Russia to export 2.7 mln tonnes of grains — Rusagrotrans
July 11, 10:00
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest no more than 114 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 10, 17:00