Russia: export prices for sunflower meal down

According to APK-Inform figures, in the current week Russia faced a downward trend of sunflower meal export prices, due to the low-scale demand rates for the product.

As of July 13, the reporting prices totaled nearly 230 USD/t FOB, down 10 USD/t compared with the last week level.

