Russia: sunflower oil prices decreased in the ports
According to APK-Inform figures, in the current week the seaports of Russia faced a downward trend for the bid prices of crude sunflower oil, due to a sufficient number of the product supply.
As of July 13, the bid prices of crude sunflower oil mainly did not exceed 720 USD/t FOB. At the same time, in the beginning of the current week the maximum bid prices varied at the level of 730 USD/t FOB.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: export prices for sunflower meal down
15:20
-
Russia harvested over 25 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
14:50
-
Russia exported over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
14:00
-
In 2018/19 MY, Russia to significantly reduce grain exports — RGU
12:00
-
In January-May, the trade turnover between Ukraine and Russia increased — Federal Customs Service
10:00
-
In January-June of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports increased grain exports
July 11, 15:00
-
Russia: in January-May, NCSP Group increased grain shipment volumes
July 11, 13:00
-
In July 2018, Russia to export 2.7 mln tonnes of grains — Rusagrotrans
July 11, 10:00
-
In 2018, Russia to harvest no more than 114 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 10, 17:00