Russia: sunflower oil prices decreased in the ports

According to APK-Inform figures, in the current week the seaports of Russia faced a downward trend for the bid prices of crude sunflower oil, due to a sufficient number of the product supply.

As of July 13, the bid prices of crude sunflower oil mainly did not exceed 720 USD/t FOB. At the same time, in the beginning of the current week the maximum bid prices varied at the level of 730 USD/t FOB.

