Agrinews

Yesterday, 16:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 93

Ukrainian traders increased the bid prices for milling wheat

According to APK-Inform figures, in the current week Ukrainian traders continued increasing the bid prices for new crop wheat (CPT-port). The similar trend on FOB basis, as well as low-scale inflow of new crop milling wheat on the market, became the major price support factors on the market.

So, in the beginning of the current month the bid prices for 2- and 3-grade milling wheat mainly varied within 5'470-5'650 UAH/t and 5`370-5`520 UAH/t CPT-port, but as of July 13 the price ranges mainly totaled 5`550-5`850 UAH/t and 5`400-5`710 UAH/t CPT-port, respectively.

At the same time, despite some decline of USD bid prices for 2- and 3-grade wheat last week, since the beginning of July 2018 they grew from the level of 177-182 USD/t and 173-181 USD/t CPT-port, to 177-187 USD/t and 174-182 USD/t CPT-port, respectively.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment