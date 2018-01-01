Ukrainian traders increased the bid prices for milling wheat
According to APK-Inform figures, in the current week Ukrainian traders continued increasing the bid prices for new crop wheat (CPT-port). The similar trend on FOB basis, as well as low-scale inflow of new crop milling wheat on the market, became the major price support factors on the market.
So, in the beginning of the current month the bid prices for 2- and 3-grade milling wheat mainly varied within 5'470-5'650 UAH/t and 5`370-5`520 UAH/t CPT-port, but as of July 13 the price ranges mainly totaled 5`550-5`850 UAH/t and 5`400-5`710 UAH/t CPT-port, respectively.
At the same time, despite some decline of USD bid prices for 2- and 3-grade wheat last week, since the beginning of July 2018 they grew from the level of 177-182 USD/t and 173-181 USD/t CPT-port, to 177-187 USD/t and 174-182 USD/t CPT-port, respectively.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in June 2018, the seaports decreased grain exports
Yesterday, 17:00
-
In a new season, Ukraine supplied the first batches of wheat to the Middle East and North Africa — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 13:30
-
Ukraine started harvesting spring rapeseed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 12, 14:00
-
Ukraine already exported 555 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 12, 13:10
-
Ukraine: in January-May, the costs for agricultural production increased — State Statistics Service
July 10, 15:00
-
Ukraine: in the first week of July, the seaports increased grain export shipments
July 10, 11:20
-
Ukraine started harvesting rye and oats — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 10, 10:00
-
Ukraine: raw materials cover 84% of the food exports — expert
July 9, 12:00