Ukraine: in June 2018, the seaports decreased grain exports
According to the monthly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in June 2018 the seaports of Ukraine shipped for exports...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
Ukrainian traders increased the bid prices for milling wheat
Yesterday, 16:20
-
In a new season, Ukraine supplied the first batches of wheat to the Middle East and North Africa — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 13:30
-
Ukraine started harvesting spring rapeseed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 12, 14:00
-
Ukraine already exported 555 thsd tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 12, 13:10
-
Ukraine: in January-May, the costs for agricultural production increased — State Statistics Service
July 10, 15:00
-
Ukraine: in the first week of July, the seaports increased grain export shipments
July 10, 11:20
-
Ukraine started harvesting rye and oats — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 10, 10:00
-
Ukraine: raw materials cover 84% of the food exports — expert
July 9, 12:00