Russia: National Mercantile Exchange to resume the sales of intervention grains on July 17

CJSC National Mercantile Exchange will resume the sales of grains from the public intervention fund for further export target on July 17, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

As a reminder, in the period of June 20 - July 4 the NAMEX started selling intervention grains of the harvests 2008-2009 and 2013-2014. In the reporting period, NAMEX sold 122.5 thsd tonnes of wheat and barley (at the general sum of more than 861 mln RUR), while the planned sales volumes totaled 500 thsd tonnes.

Then the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation stopped the sales process, due to the need for "further additional analysis of possible sales in terms of the current situation on the grain market".

On the first trade day after the break, NAMEX will put out for bids 54.8 thsd tonnes of wheat and barley.

