Kazakhstan: as of July 1, oilseed stocks totaled nearly 400 thsd tonnes

As of July 1, 2018, the registered carry-over stocks of oilseeds in Kazakhstan totaled 386.27 thsd tonnes, including 52.01 thsd tonnes in farming households, reported the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, sunflower seed stocks totaled 175.37 thsd tonnes, rapeseed — 34.42 thsd tonnes, soybeans — 38.33 thsd tonnes, safflower seed — 10.36 thsd tonnes, mustard seed — 3.54 thsd tonnes, and flaxseed — 123.14 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, on April 1, 2018, the carry-over stocks of oilseeds in Kazakhstan totaled more than 900 thsd tonnes.

