Preliminary agenda of "Grain Processors Forum - 2018"

Organizers of the annual specialized conference "Grain Processors Forum - 2018", which takes place in Odessa, Ukraine, on September 28-29, 2018, formed the preliminary agenda of the sessional part of the event.

On the first day of the conference, the key topics will focus on the current condition and prospects of development of the global and Ukrainian market of grains and various milling products. So, Andrei Kupchenko, grain market analyst at APK-Inform Agency, will report about the key trends of the Ukrainian grain market.

Mesut Cakmak, CEO at BESLER Group, will analyze opportunities for development of flour exports to the Middle East. Another Turkish expert, Gursel Erbap, CEO at Doruk Flour, will speak about the trade prospects of milling products with countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

On the second conference day, there are scheduled several training courses "Company preparations for the export of flour and groats products" and "Checklist for exporters".

You can become acquainted with the updated agenda at the conference web-site.

The organizational committee provides more detailed information concerning participation, sponsorship and making a presentation:

+38 (0562) 32-15-95

Irina Ozip (ext. 120) — [email protected],

[email protected], [email protected]

